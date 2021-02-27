WATCH: Limerick hurlers back kitman’s 141km journey for charity

LIMERICK kitman Ger O’Connell may regret cheering on every score the hurlers pucked over the bar last year!

He is going to walk 141kms - 1km for every point the team scored on their way to the All-Ireland. Ger has called the fundraiser Point Taken and is doing it to raise funds for the Daughters of Charity in Lisnagry. The Pallasgreen man is also dedicating it to Mark Van Drumpt, senior physiotherapist with Limerick GAA, who sadly passed away last week.

Like many of us since the pandemic hit, Ger started walking every night and weekends with even the odd climb of Nicker Hill. “While I was out walking I came up with this idea to walk 141kms - the same number of points Limerick scored in their All-Ireland Championship run,” said Ger.

He didn’t have to think too hard about who he would raise money for.

“My sister Catherine is a resident in the Daughters of Charity in Lisnagry since she was four-years-old. Catherine, or Katie as she is known to the staff, is battling all her life and even when she was born she was critical, weighing in at just 2lbs 2oz.

“The care she has got since then up to today is outstanding and the staff in St Vincent’s are very special and caring. When visiting I've always left very happy knowing that Catherine is well looked after. Last Christmas morning I visited her house but only from outside the door. She was all smiles and giddy. Not alone is Lisnagry battling the pandemic but also battling for much needed funds in these tough times,” said Ger, who has organised many fundraisers over the years.

He has gotten great support from the Limerick hurlers, and Darragh O’Donovan, Richie English and Brian O’Grady from neighbouring parishes, helped Ger launch Point Taken in a socially distanced manner.

Ger commences Point Taken on March 1. The late Mr Van Drumpt will be on his mind as he pounds the footpath from Pallas to Nicker church five evenings a week and over the weekends.

“Mark was a great character who would light up any room. He was very witty but very professional in his job. He will be sadly missed,” said Ger.

Click here to support Ger and the Daughters of Charity.