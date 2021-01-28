WATCH: Limerick city in the spotlight as part of national creative writing project

SOME of Limerick’s best loved hidden gems have been highlighted in an online video encouraging creative writers to capture stories within their 5km during the current restrictions.

Released this week, the video shines a spotlight on some of the city’s most inspiring spots and promotes the ‘5x5 Project’, a new national campaign by creative writing company Fighting Words.

The video (watch above) features Mary Conroy’s beloved otter mural under Shannon Bridge and stunning views of wildlife in Westfield Park.

As part of the 5x5 Project, writers of all ages are asked to take a photo of something in their locality and to compose a piece of creative work about it - incorporating the number five - this might be a poem in five words or five lines, a story in five paragraphs, five objects in the photo that tell a story or a person’s own idea about 5x5.

The short film was made by Limerick-based freelance journalist and broadcaster Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh, who works as a volunteer with the creative company.

"The third lockdown has been so tough on people, with the bad weather and the dark evenings that I think this project is a really special opportunity for people to tap into their creative side and to look at their home place with fresh eyes”, she said.

"I’m blessed to be based in Limerick city right now as so many beautiful things lie tucked away on every street. Finding quirky, inspiring objects to include in the video was easy - even within the five kilometre limit. I think it’s great that the project is open to people of all ages. It makes it something that parents and children could do together, or an activity for more senior people who mightn’t have tried their hand at creative writing since their school days,” she added.

General Manager of Fighting Words, Sara Bennett, says it’s up to each individual how the 5x5 is interpreted. "We are inviting teens and adults to look around them and capture in a photograph what sparks their creativity," she said adding that she hopes secondary schools in Limerick might incorporate the project into their distance learning strategies.

Submissions received will be published in a special digital magazine in April 2021 and the closing date for submissions is Friday, 5 February 2021. All details can be found at fightingwords.ie.