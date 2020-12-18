WATCH: Limerick charity reports significant increase in food bank use

DEMAND for the Mid-West Simon Community’s Limerick food bank has gone up by more than 56% in the last year.

That’s according to Jenny Walsh, who co-ordinates the service which aims to help out those in most need in the city and across the region.

“Once Covid-19 started in March, immediately our figures skyrocketed. Last year, we'd have seen less than 8,000 people. This year, by the end of quarter three, we are up at about 12,500. The demand is phenomenal. We didn't have enough food to give out to people,” she said.

Jenny was speaking as the homeless support charity opened its Christmas food bank at its premises near the People’s Park.

Queues snaked around from Speakers Corner and up the Hyde Road, with more and more people seeking a helping hand at Christmas.​

It is thanks to companies like Regeneron and the Kerry Group, plus the Redemptorist order that Mid-West Simon is able to satisfy the demand, Jenny explained.

In 2021, the Mid-West Simon Community will open a social grocery in new premises.

“With this, we hope it will help ease the stigma of using a food bank because there is millions of tonnes of waste going into landfill every year, and this is a way for companies to divert this food and clients being able to access healthy and nutritious food,” Jenny added.

She urged people to seek support from the Simon Community if they require it – and not feel a sense of shame.

Please call 061-608980, or visit www.midwestsimon.ie