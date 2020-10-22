WATCH: Limerick streets quieter as level 5 restrictions kick in

LIMERICK's city streets were decidedly quieter this Thursday lunchtime as level 5 restrictions kicked in.

From midnight today, people are being asked to largely remain in their homes where possible, while bars and restaurants are only allowed to serve takeaways, as the most severe restrictions take hold in a bid to stem the flow of Covid-19.

A number of high-profile retailers have temporarily closed, with Penneys and Brown Thomas among the most noticeable businesses shuttered this lunchtime.

However, unlike the first lockdown, many other businesses are opening on a click-and-collect basis.

Mike Gleeson, who runs Gleeson's Spar in Henry Street, says his trade has been slightly down.

"So far, it's not been too bad. It's obviously quieter with less people around the offices, but thankfully at lunchtime, with people not wanting to queue in the bigger stores, we are finding it quite a success. It's not too bad at the moment. You'd love to see workers back, especially the hair salons. They were doing such a good job, and it's disappointing not to see them there," he said.