WATCH: 'Thank you Limerick!': Mayor and council boss pay tribute to local effort on Covid-19

THE Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins and council chief executive Dr Pat Daly have paid tribute to the efforts of locals in reversing the Covid-19 trend.

While many parts of the country - notably both Dublin and Co Donegal - have struggled to stem the tide of the disease in recent months, Limerick people have been praised.

Last week, the acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn urged people across the country to follow the example of Limerick people in their efforts to reduce the spread of the condition.

Speaking ahead of this meeting, Mayor Collins and Dr Daly urged Limerick people not to get complacent.

Limerick's first citizen says it's vital the county remains at at least level two on the Living with Covid-19 roadmap.

"I want to commend the people across the city and county for the great work they have done in suppressing the virus. It was truly a great effort. But we now need to redouble our efforts again and make sure the weeks and months ahead we do the same and ensure we do not go to level three. If we could go to level one, it would make life a lot easier for us. But it's vitally important for city and county to stay in level two," he said.

Pubs and many other businesses closing with a move to level three would be "disastrous" for the city and county, Mayor Collins said.

Dr Daly added: "I wanted to thank the people of Limerick in making such a valiant effort to suppress the virus. I was delighted to join the mayor in that message and thanking our public representatives who get the message out using their networks and asking people to double down. We ask people to make a special effort over the coming weeks arising from the public health message over the weekend particularly on Sunday night from the chief medical officer to do all they can."

An additional six cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick yesterday.