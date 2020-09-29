WATCH: Sinn Fein criticised for stance as Limerick householders set for effective tax freeze

SINN Fein suffered a huge backlash from Limerick council members as their two local councillors tried to block a 15% rise to the Local Property Tax (LPT).

Some 38 out of 40 councillors approved, via a show of hands, the increase to the LPT, a charge on homeowners based on the market value of their home. It means householders face a charge of between €103 and €2,018 next year.

However, it's the same as this year, because the LPT automatically returns to a base rate set by government each January.

Councillors nationwide have the option to alter the rate by up to 15% above or below this baseline rate. The move means some €2.36m extra will be provided for front-line services in Limerick.

Sinn Fein councillor Sharon Benson, and her party colleague John Costelloe were the only two to vote against the increase - which amounts to around 30c a day for many homeowners.

"People are struggling, and people have lost their jobs, and are on the verge of losing their homes. This is the home we are taxing. I think it's fair to acknowledge we are in a difficult situation due to Covid, but I think the spread of the cost of the crisis has to be fair," she said.

There was criticism of the party from other members in the chamber, with questions asked of the group as to what services they would cut to make up for the €2m shortfall.

Cllr Benson said without having the exact budget to hand, it's impossible to make that calls.

"We are asked to make a decision on the property tax two months in advance of the budget. We are going in blind every year. That's completely irresponsible. Figures can be looked at if we can look at the overall budget," she added.

However, Fine Gael's council leader John Sheahan said: "We have two Sinn Fein colleagues on council. They read from a prepared script in relation to their party's ideology on property tax. They are not bespoke. When you are at local government, you have to be bespoke about your decisions. They aren't. They hold a different line. They were on their own, they got no support today and I think that reflects how the other 38 councillors felt about the decision that was made."

He pointed out that Limerick would have lost out on €4.8m had they agreed a 15% property tax cut, and around €2.35m if it was kept at the base rate.

"Yet they still want to be populist in making the handy decision. Doing a bit of a Pontius Pilate and washing their hands of the difficult decisions which need to be made," said the Glin man.

Mayor Michael Collins described the backing of a 15% increase represents "a very positive and strong move" by councillors to "maintain services."

"We have a very difficult time ahead with basic cuts, and trying to maintain levels of service within the council. Our library services, parks - all those vital services we need. They will be maintained by our decision today to keep the local property tax at the same rate as last year," Cllr Collins added.