WATCH: Defective chimney forces emergency closure of Limerick laneway

Motorists and other road users are being advised of an emergency road closure in Limerick city centre.

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed that Lourigan's Lane, off Newenham Street, has been closed with immediate effect.

"Due to unforeseen circumstance an immediate emergency road closure will take place. This closure is required as a result of a defective chimney on a structure on No. 7 Newenham Street," states a notice published by the council.

Pedestrians and vehicular traffic can still access the laneway from the alternative entrance beside South's Pub.

It's not known how long the closure will remain in place.

*Video by Fintan Walsh