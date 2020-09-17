WATCH: Limerick TD criticises Government and Sinn Fein over Covid 'spin'

THE public view at the moment is that we're going downhill at 100 miles an hour, Deputy Richard O’Donoghue told Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in the Dail this Thursday.

“It sees Micheal Martin driving the bus, it sees you trying to make him skid off the bus and sees Eamon Ryan asleep in the back," he said during Leader's Questions.

“That is what they (the public) are looking at,” said Mr O’Donoghue, who then took aim at Sinn Fein and their “spin”.

“Sinn Fein are only here to dissolve this government. People are suffering. We need one voice to help people in this country. All they are doing is damaging this country from getting back to where it needs to be to help the people. They go out with their food parcels and take pictures and they have the money to put it out in the media,” said Mr O’Donoghue.

The Limerick TD accused Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald of being “negative, negative, negative”.

“We want positivity. We want to work, we want to go forward and represent the people in this country and slow this bus down so we can actually get around this bend and keep everyone safe. This whole government is on this bus and ye are leading it,” concluded Deputy O’Donoghue.

Mr Varadkar said he appreciated where the Independent TD was coming from.

“I understand your sentiments. What you are going to hear - and what I believe you are hearing - is one message with lots of different voices explaining that message.

“We agreed and published the government plan to deal with Covid for the next six to nine months. You would have seen ministers and TDs from Fianna Fail and Fine Gael explaining and defending that plan. That's exactly what we have done.

“The opposition have done something different. The opposition tried to pick holes in it, undermine it, thereby undermining the public health message more generally. What you saw from us was absolute unity from parties in government going out there defending that ,” said Mr Varadkar.

