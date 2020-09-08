WATCH: Limerick public urged to be vigilant to avoid local lockdown as latest Covid figures are confirmed

THE Mayor of the city and county of Limerick and the head of the Limerick garda division are appealing for vigilance over the coming week in the hope that a local lockdown can be avoided in Limerick.

Cllr Michael Collins and Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche made their comments after the acting Chief Medical Officer confirmed there is concern at the recent spike in cases in Limerick and Dublin.

The National Public Health Emergency team has confirmed that a further 19 confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in Limerick this Tuesday - the highest daily increase in more than a fortnight.

"I'm appealing to people right across the city and county to be very vigilant over the coming days. We have got to get this right, we don't want to face a lockdown in Limerick. The schools are just back, businesses are just back after the nationwide lockdown so we really can't afford a lockdown," Mayor Collins told the Limerick Leader.

Speaking at an event this Tuesday afternoon, Chief Supt Roche echoed the mayor's comments.

"The number of cases are going up here in Limerick. If we are not careful we are going to end up in a lockdown situation for the county so we would appeal to everybody to comply with the regulation and to socially isolate as much as possible," he said.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of one additional death in Ireland and 307 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total to 30,080.

Of the latest cases, 182 are in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 15 in Wexford, 15 in Louth, eight in Wicklow, six in Galway, six in Clare, six in Kilkenny and the remaining 25 cases are located in Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath.

The latest figures mean a total of 68 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick over the past week.

Two were reported on Monday, 13 on Sunday, 13 on Saturday, six on Friday, two on Thursday, 13 on Wednesday and 17 last Tuesday.

“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues. Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly," said Dr Ronan Glynn.

