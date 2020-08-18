WATCH: Limerick publicans speak out over renewed delays to re-opening of local bars

PUBLICANS from up and down the county have expressed their anger over the continued delay to the opening of many bars in Limerick.

Bars not serving food have been closed since early March, and the government has so far postponed two of its own target dates to re-open them.

It’s sparked fears that many may never open again.

At a special local vintners meeting at 13-14 bar in the city centre, around 100 publicans met local TDs Willie O’Dea and Kieran O’Donnell.

Mike McMahon, of Mother Mac’s Pub in High Street said: “I want to see a decision. We are all adults.If we are to remain closed, if we are to remain unable to trade, we have to be helped. We are getting payments, but that is going to change soon. But I think they need to look at that too.”

Asked if he sees his craft beer bar opening this side of Christmas, Mike admitted he could not say.

While councillor James Collins was one of the lucky publicans with a food licence able to re-open, it is still very restrictive, he says.

“I think we closed at four hours notice on March 15, with four hours notice. It’s been mooted many times that the bars will be allowed to re-open. It has not happened. What we are looking for is a plan. What is the timeline if and when bars will be allowed open, and if bars are not allowed to re-open for the foreseeable future, what supports will be put in place to help these mainly family businesses to survive,” he said.

As part of a nationwide campaign, publicans took to social media across the weekend seeking “support, not sympathy” from government.

“We are getting a lot of tea and sympathy, but we’re not getting the level of support to keep this industry alive,” said the City West councillor.

Billy Browne, Browne’s Bar in Parteen added: “Our customers are in no man’s land, we are in no man’s land. Trying to run a pub within the criteria set out by government I think is impossible for the likes of me. My customers do not want to get caught for the food element. They think it’s codology. All we want is the opportunity to be trusted by government to rin out own businesses.”

For Dolores Condon, who runs Molly’s Bar at Caherconlish, she feels a sense of loneliness not having her customers present.

“We just run a small country pub, and there’s no-one in it at all. You have to look at the four walls every night. The loneliness of the whole thing is really sad,” Dolores said.

Mr O’Donnell said he still hopes pubs not serving food can open by the end of the month.

“I’m an optimist by nature, and I want to see can we get them to re-open with adherence to public health guidelines,” he told the Limerick Leader, “I’ve spoken to many publicans, I know what they are going through, and I know there is a huge degree of frustration.”