WATCH: Limerick duo sail through blind audition on The Voice Kids UK

A BROTHER-AND-SISTER duo from Ballingarry have sailed through to the next round of The Voice Kids UK.

Nessa, 14, and Cathal Markham, who was aged 12 at the time of filming were picked at the 'blind' auditions for the hit show to join the team led by McFly star Danny Jones.

But the pair - students at the Croagh School of Music - also impressed the other judges - Will.I.Am, Paloma Faith and Pixie Lott - with their unique rendition of the Mumford and Sons track I will wait.

Unlike other talent shows, the Voice series starts with blind auditions, which means judges do not know about a contestants background or appearance until after they sing.

The penultimate addition to Danny's team, the pair will go to the next round of the competition, which has as its prize a musical bursary and a dream holiday.

"I'm excited, as I've never worked with a duo," judge Danny said, "Not only do I love that song, but the way your voices blended together without knowing you are brother and sister, I thought it was really nice. For me, it was really nice, as I used to sing with my sister."