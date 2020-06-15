WATCH: Lightning blasts through Limerick's night sky

NIGHT-TIME thunder and lightning brought torrential rain to Limerick across the weekend, as Met Eireann issued various warnings of inclement weather.

One teenager, from the Old Cratloe Road, who was woken up by the crackling, took the video showing spectacular scenes outside her home at around four o'clock on Sunday morning.

Fifteen-year-old Isabella Halvey shared the video with her grandfather Patrick Murphy, who sent it onto the Limerick Leader.

Patrick said: "I was down in my house too trying to get lightning shots, but it was only sheets rather than the forks she got."

"It's a very impressive film. I was surprised. I said to her, she should have left it on a bit longer. But it's spectacular. Isabella got a cracker of a shot," he told the Limerick Leader.

Earlier this Monday, Met Eireann issued its third thunder warning for Limerick in under 48 hours.

The latest status yellow warning states there will be “scattered thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and evening with heavy downpours and a risk of localised flooding”.

The warning, which remains valid from midday until 9pm, applies to Limerick Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Tipperary.