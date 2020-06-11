WATCH: Vital PPE delivery to Limerick's Milford Care Centre

MILFORD Care Centre has received a vital delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) – from the unlikely source of Nanjing in China.

More than 5,000 masks have been dropped off at the well-loved centre, which provides specialist palliative care and older person’s services in the region.

It comes with the facility on the Plassey Park Road set to re-open to visitors this Monday.

Jim Long – who set up a sister cities scheme with Nanjing in 2012 during his mayoralty – said some 20,000 masks have been shipped from the east.

"We collectively decided all the nursing homes would get an share of the PPE equipment. But we wanted Milford to get the biggest share. They have a huge number of patients, a huge number of staff and they were at the bottom of the chain when it came to HSE PPE equipment."

Anne Rizzo, who is a community development co-ordinator at council, added: “This was of huge interest to us considering the number of older people who have been isolated and not been able to engage with families due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So we saw this as a great way of the nursing homes being able to provide PPE to visitors coming to the nursing homes to begin re-engaging with the older people."

N​iamh Bresnan, the clinical nurse manager at Milford Care Centre, said: "It will allow us to keep residents and their families safe. Without this donation, we wouldn't be able to keep everyone safe and Covid-19 out of the nursing home."

She paid tribute to the public who have rode to the centre’s rescue during the pandemic.

"We've received exceptional donations from cakes to cards to lovely letters, plus the PPE which is vital to us providing the service we provide. We are just so grateful to everybody," she said.

The opening on Monday of the care centre will take place under strict public health conditions, she added.

"Residents will be able to see their families for the first time in months. It’s been difficult for them. Social isolation has been very hard," Ms Bresnan told the Limerick Leader.