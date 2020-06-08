WATCH: Limerick back in business as street-level shops re-open

LIMERICK went back to business this Monday as the majority of its shops re-opened after a three-month lockdown.

There were queues outside many popular family owned businesses, as many firms operated with only a limited amount of customers allowed in.

It all comes with the second phase of the easing of restrictions after the Covid-19 lockdown.

An appointment system was used in some businesses, with Michael Gleeson of Gleeson's Shoes in William Street revealing almost 100 people had booked in to have fittings this week alone.

"We are excited to be back open, but we were also very nervous as we wanted to ensure a safe environment for both customers and the staff. It seems to be working particularly well, and everyone seems happy to be back out shopping again," he told the Limerick Leader.

One of the first customers back in the shop were 14-year-old Kate McDonnell and her mother Isabel from Rosbrien.

Isabel said: "Every year, we come in at this time to get Katie's school shoes and trainers for going back to school. We miss the coffee shops in town. We're going around looking to get a coffee after this. And we're then hoping to get a school uniform for her."

Tony Connolly, of Connolly Man re-opened with a sale, which saw up to 50% slashed off the prices of suits and men's clothes.

"It's been a long three months. Thankfully the weather helped big time. But we're glad to be back open. We've had several calls from customers. For a lot of people we were able to send them pictures of items, and they were able to pick out from that, and we've sent them on," he said.

There are two more phases on the roadmap to re-opening, the next taking place next Monday when outlets in shopping centres will be allowed re-open.