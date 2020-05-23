WATCH: Flash gig in Limerick says thank you to front-line workers

AN IMPROMPTU gig on the roof terrace at the Limerick Strand Hotel this afternoon took place to say thank you to Ireland's dedicated team of front-line workers.

Organised at short notice - and without any fanfare so as to stop big crowds gathering - the event saw compere Lorcan Murray joined by the Munster Rugby Choir, Sinead O'Brien, Emma Langford and Ger O'Donnell.

The brainchild of local artist Una Heaton, all the money raised will go towards suicide prevention charity Pieta.

Richard Lynch, whose ILoveLimerick internet channel streamed the concert, said: "This is a tribute to front-line heroes everywhere."

"We really wanted to do something which would pay tribute to front-line workers out there. Every single one of you are amazing," he said.

Richard added: "This is love to all of the front-line heroes. In these times we need some sunshine, love and music to make people happy. We couldn't be happier we are raising money for Pieta House too."

If you would like to donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thankyouforpietahouse