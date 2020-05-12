WATCH: Limerick gardai turn out in force to pay final respects to 'RoboCop'

TRIBUTES have been paid to the hugely popular retired garda Eddie Ryan who died earlier this week following a long illness.

The Tipperary native, who was stationed in the Limerick division for most of career, retired in 2014 following more than 30 years of service – during which time he became affectionately known as ‘RoboCop’.

The father-of-three was aged in his mid-50s and was well known by those who knew him as a larger-than-life character.

During his career he was attached to number of garda stations in Limerick but was best known for his role in the divisional traffic corps.

Following his retirement from An Garda Siochana, he worked as an inspector with the National Transport Authority for a number years.

As a mark of respect, around 150 gardai – led by Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche – and other friends and colleagues formed a guard of honour outside Henry Street garda station this Tuesday afternoon as the Funeral cortege made its way from Thompsons Funeral Home for private service.

Garda outriders flanked the hearse carrying Eddie’s coffin as it made its way through the city. The cortege also passed Thomond Park en route to Shannon for a private cremation.