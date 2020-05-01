WATCH: Limerick TD urges support for Covid-19 hit businesses

LIMERICK TD Niall Collins says the government is not doing enough for small companies through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fianna Fail TD was responding to a statement made by Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys made in Dail Eireann yesterday.

"The message I am getting - I am sure others are getting it too - is that small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) feel not enough is being done for them. Employees have had the opportunity to sign up to the Covid-19 payment and the wage subsidy scheme but employers - the SMEs, the people who hope to take employees back and get their businesses open again - feel that not enough is being done for them and that they are being left behind," he told a sparse sitting of the Dail.

Mr Collins pointed out that 22,000 people in Limerick have signed up for the Covid-19 pandemic payment, whereby workers left out of work following the lockdown can claim €350 a week.

He said: "If a single employer in Limerick employing 10,000 or 15,000 people - as was the case in the past with Dell - closed, there would be an immediate response to that employer. More needs to be done. The Department's Covid-19 business tracker support data shows that around 2,300 SMEs have availed of various supports. That is a shockingly low number given that the total number of SMEs in the country is well in excess of 100,000. We must have more focus on employers."

The Fianna Fail TD also said the focus must switch to when the lockdown lifts and the supports which can be offered then.

"The Central Bank tells us that SMEs are going to need €2.4 billion over the next three months. What are they going to need beyond that? We must look at SMEs through two sets of lenses. What do we do for them to get them through the Covid period and what do we do to reboot and kick-start them after the crisis is over and the pandemic has gone away? That is a huge job of work."

He said there is going to need to be a business "interruption response" from the State.

"We are hearing calls for a zero VAT rate, for rates breaks and various other measures from the representative bodies of small businesses including hoteliers, retailers and those in the hospitality industry. This is particularly important in the absence of such a response from the insurance industry," he added.

And he hit out at the insurer FBD, in particular, for what he described as its "shameful reneging on valid business interruption policies."

"I have seen correspondence with some policy holders specifically telling them that they are covered for the coronavirus. I am sure other deputies have also seen such correspondence. The way that FBD has treated policy holders and businesses is outrageous in the extreme. They have paid their premiums and are now likely to have to resort to legal avenues to pursue the insurance companies who should be stepping up to the plate. The Government should also be stepping up to the plate and ensuring that business interruption payments flow to businesses," Mr Collins added.