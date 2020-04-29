WATCH: Couple go viral with fancy footwork under quarantine

A HEARTWARMING video of a local couple dancing in their yard during lockdown has gone viral.

Over 157,000 people have tuned in to watch a three minute video of the Bedfords of Meelick stepping it out while under quarantine.

Anne and Martin Bedford who are both 68 haven’t left the house for seven weeks under the strict instructions of their four children. But they are happy out in each other's company.

During one fine evening last week the couple who have been married nearly 49 years got a brainwave - well Anne did, and Martin indulged her.

“It all started out as a joke,” Anne told the Leader. “We were out gardening. We have a massive garden - it’s fantastic. Alan Titchmarsh wouldn’t get a look in. I absolutely love it. Martin had some music he had recorded and he brought his amplifier out. He is very good on the keyboard. I just said for the fun of it, ‘take a picture of the two of us dancing’. Then, all of a sudden, he said, ‘I’ll take a video, will I?’ I said ‘yeah, do, try’.”

Martin proceeded to tape his phone onto a tripod before pressing play on the tune Midnight and Moonlight which he had recorded.

The couple shared the footage of their fancy footwork - a three minute waltz - to the family WhatsApp group which includes their four children Jude, Michelle, Harriet and Martin.

“And of course he sent it to Harriet, the wrong person,” Anne laughed. “I call her Miss Facebook so that’s how it took off from there”.

The footage ended up on the I Love Limerick Facebook page and by this Wednesday evening had been viewed a staggering 157,000 times,

“I don’t do Facebook at all. I’m hearing about it going viral,” said Martin. “There is only one virus I said to Harriet, Covid-19. No, she said, Dad, it’s hits. Whose hitting I said?”

The video of the couple who were married at the age of 20 has sparked plenty of fond memories among the public with many men and women recalling precious moments enjoying a little dance with their late husband or wife in their kitchen.