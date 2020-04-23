WATCH: Limerick TD's tribute to 'unsung heroes' of Covid-19

BRIAN Leddin says IT professionals who have allowed people to work from home are among the “unsung heroes” of the Covid-19 crisis.

Many of those who are fortunate enough to have held onto their job have worked from home.​ And the newly elected Green Party used his maiden Dail speech to suggest one of the outcomes of the outbreak is that “remote working can work”.​

”In many respects, among the unknown heroes of this period are the IT professionals who worked tirelessly to ensure whole industries could move from offices to homes. They have kept people working and we owe them our gratitude,” he told the Dail.

He suggested remote working can be used to fire up rural Ireland once again, cutting down on carbon commutes.

"I am hopeful that we have learned a new way of working that we can use to cut down on long commutes and allow more people to work from rural communities," he told the sparse sitting at Leinster House.

"Rural Ireland has been let down by poor planning practices." said Brian Leddin during his maiden speech. "We can make sure our towns and villages are compact, walkable, vibrant and thriving once again. This can only happen if we the State, provides the necessary infrastructure."

He said the rebuilding of Ireland's economy post-coronavirus must be done "in a more balanced and indeed beneficial way".

"Limerick, Cork, Waterford and Galway have immense potential, both in their own right and as leaders of their respective regions. We have a duty to ensure that each city has the infrastructure to be best poised to move from this devastating moment towards a bright future. One size, of course, does not fit all. Thankfully, our country is home to talented, knowledgeable experts, many of them young and well travelled, who can unravel the diverse requirements of each city and region. The gifted generalists must learn to work with these highly educated, bright, multi-disciplinary professionals - urbanists, transport planners, architects, and designers. We must employ them at the great rebuilding task that is before us," he told the Dail.

Mr Leddin carried on the tone of his opening speech by saying that while he feels the public sector will need to grow, it can be done in a "cost efficient way", adding new public servants could be based away from Dublin,

"Decentralisation is something that was politicised in the past but it can work well if we focus efforts on our regional cities," he said, "We are seeing so many inefficiencies in our capital due to the costs of office space, housing, and transport. We want to see Dublin thrive as an international city, but to do that we need to make regional cities more attractive, in order to ease the pressure on Dublin."

Mr Leddin, who followed up his council win last summer with a Dail election in February, said he entered politics because he felt so many of his peers in Limerick saw no future for themselves here, and ended up moving away.

"I think we can do more to keep talent in our regions. We can develop regional cities that complement Dublin, that allows Dublin to become a more affordable city, that removes the traffic that is choking our capital’s historic core, that gives the city and her citizens the space to breathe. We have seen how other European countries have recognised that regional cities can be significant drivers of national economic growth, and can exist and prosper on the European and global stage. We should have a similar ambition for Ireland," he explained.

Rural Ireland, he argued, has been let down by "poor planning practices".

"Once bustling towns and villages have been undermined, and gutted, through haphazard, ill thought out policies. A viable and resilient rural economy cannot exist unless towns and villages are attractive to live and work in. We can make sure our towns and villages are compact, walkable, vibrant and thriving once again. This can only happen if we, the State, provides the necessary infrastructure, whether it is broadband, shared workspaces, or ambitious public realm projects that embrace the natural and historic characteristics of our towns," Mr Leddin said.