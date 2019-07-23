'He's been super': Ireland's Sean Cronin on Shannon clubmate and Love Island star Greg

LIMERICK rugby star Sean Cronin has praised Shannon RFC clubmate and Love Islander Greg O'Shea, following a Irish team training session at University of Limerick and Thomond Park.

Asked by Leader Sport what he thought of Greg's arrival at the villa, the former Munster player and Irish hooker said: "He has been super, hasn't he? I have only started watching it now in the last week because it depends on who you are rooming with inside camp.

"Some lads don't watch it, and I have been with Reese Ruddock and he's mad into it, so I have gotten to know some of the characters, so hopefully he [Greg] goes well," he said last week.

