WATCH: Huge ticket demand as Limerick bid for Munster glory

AN “unprecedented” demand for tickets to witness the Limerick hurlers’ Munster final showdown with neighbours Tipperary has seen clubs see orders seven times the amount of their allocation.

And such has been the level of interest in Sunday’s Munster showpiece that one Limerick GAA officer commented “we could nearly fill Croke Park”.

The LIT Gaelic Grounds is set to host its biggest crowd for more than a decade at the final, which throws in at 2pm on Sunday.

A total of 44,023 fans will pack into the Ennis Road venue making it the first sell-out there since 2008 when 48,076 people attended the Munster final between Tipperary and Clare.

More than 400 personnel will be on duty on Sunday, with fans urged to arrive to the stadium early and support Limerick’s minor panel, who throw in against Clare at 11:30am in their provincial decider.

Among the crowd will be Limerick native President Michael D Higgins, who will witness what Gaelic Grounds chairman Paul Foley has described as “one of the most historic sporting events in Europe”.

GAA clubs across Limerick county and city have reported demand which well exceeds supply for their respective allocations with most hosting draws to determine who secured a coveted ticket.

A post on one County Limerick GAA club’s Facebook page states: “Orders are about seven times the amount of our allocation so unfortunately most members will not receive stand tickets.”

Here in the city, a source at Na Piarsaigh said demand for tickets was “nearly as big as the All-Ireland final”.

Last week the public sale of terrace tickets sold out in hours and over the weekend all stand tickets and a limited number of terrace tickets were allocated to all GAA clubs in Limerick and Tipperary.

The distribution of tickets to clubs is based on a weighted system.

“The activity of the club, membership of the club, teams affiliated, club draw, and panellists on the team are all taken into consideration when allocating tickets to clubs,” said a GAA official.

Meanwhile, excitement is growing across Limerick, with hopes high the Treaty men can emulate their 2013 success and lift provincial honours.

Green flags flew high this week at Christ the King school in Caherdavin, which lies just one kilometre away from Limerick’s GAA headquarters.

The school was home to many of Na Piarsaigh’s seven stars of the senior panel – Michael and Peter Casey, Shane Dowling, Kevin Downes, and David Dempsey with William O’Donoghue and Conor Boylan going to nearby JFK National School – and many of the kids there are dreaming of following in their heroes footsteps.

​​Ten-year-old Sean Connolly, whose uncle is Patrickswell star Diarmaid Byrnes is predicting a win for Limerick “by three or four points”.

Asked what advice the right wing-back gives him, he said: “Always practice, and always be in the ready position!”

Darragh Kirwan, 9, from Caherdavin, loves meeting his heroes after games – he says it’s the best thing about supporting the Treatymen.

“It’s very exciting you meet all the players and you can get all their signatures, autographs and selfies,” he grinned.​

Sadly, for the youngster – who plays midfield for Na Piarsaigh – he will miss Sunday’s showdown as he will be in Cork with the Scouts – but he will make sure he finds a television to watch the game on!

He is worried that Tipperary might win the game, “as they are the favourites to win in Munster this year.”

Thomas McNamara, 11, was proudly carrying a cuddly toy, bearing the Limerick jersey.

“I just found it in my bedroom,” he told the Limerick Leader.

Asked what the best thing is about supporting Limerick, he says: “Beating Clare! It was fun as it meant I could slag offf my Clare friends!”

Two grown-ups in the school who are extra nervous about Sunday’s final are special needs assistant Mairead Morrissey, mother of the Ahane brothers Tom and Dan, and teacher Emma Casey, who is elder sister to Michael and Peter of Na Piarsaigh.

Mairead said: “I am proud of both of them, they have worked so hard. They are lovely and down to earth and work hard at everything.”

Emma added of her brothers: “They are good, they are getting ready for Sunday – they need to do everything right. They definitely have a big challenge ahead of them on Sunday. Hopefully they will put the last match right and be back to winning ways again.”

She added: “The two of them are completely different. They get on great, even though they are like chalk and cheese!”

Following Limerick’s Green Leaf win in Oslo, the county board has teamed up with Tidy Towns to put an extra emphasis on the environment.

In a bid to keep the local area clean, additional bins will be provided around the stadium, with local businesses also providing waste receptacles and having its staff on hand to collect rubbish.