WATCH: Limerick man's new music video to raise awareness of mental health issues

*Parental Guidance is advised*

A YOUNG Limerick man has released a new music video for his song which he hopes will raise awareness for mental health issues across the country.

Victor Hogan shared a new music video for his song Problems which talks about his own experiences with depression and suicidal thoughts.

The 19-year-old, who goes by MC Vic, recorded the music video at locations around Limerick city with help from his friends, a videographer and Mayor of the city and count of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler.

The Moyross native has been making music for years and he wanted to release a song that would show people they are not alone.

He said: "Suicide in Ireland is a massive issue so I decided to write about it to show how it makes you feel and how I felt when I had depression and when I was suicidal. I want to show to other people that is ok to feel that way and hopefully at least one person will relate to it."

"I was nervous before I put it out, I was worried about what people would think about me and would they see me differently. But the response has been absolutely amazing, I haven't heard one bad thing yet. I have been getting so many messages from people and it has just inspired me to keep going and to keep writing music."

Victor is hoping to make more music in the future that can give people hope and help them through difficult times.

"This is the one song that stuck with me. I wanted to send out messages through music and get people to relate to modern day problems through music. I am working on a mixtape that I am hoping to release next year, I want to keep at it and work hard".

The video was made with support from the Drug Education and Prevention Stratergy and Limerick City Community Development Project.

If you have been affected by similar issues you can contact Pieta House on their 24 hour helpline on 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444.

You can also contact the Samaritans on 116123.