WATCH: Limerick's Lime Tree theatre to showcase new symphony

LIMERICK'S Lime Tree Theatre will tonight host a new online bluegrass concert.

Ten String Symphony has recorded a new concert from Nashville's legendary Station Inn.

It will stream online tonight.

The duo feature songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Baiman on the fiddle, banjo and vocals alongside Grammy-nominated fiddle player Christian Sedelmyer.

Presented in collaboration with nine of Music Network’s nationwide partners, the 10 String Symphony digital ‘tour’ will be available to watch through the Lime Tree Theatre website.

