WATCH: Fully electric 'city bus' gets a test run in Limerick

LIMERICK students were treated to a tour of the city on a fully electric-powered bus, as support for the switch to sustainable transport continues to grow.

Local representatives, along with Transition Year students from Limerick Educate Together Secondary School were passengers aboard the 12m Higer Azure as it swept through city streets.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, driver Padraic Curran from Harris Bus and Coach informed that the 46-seater “city bus” can do up to 460km in a single charge.

Using a 70kw charger, the coach’s battery will take 2.5 hours to go from empty to full, he added.

It also includes air conditioning, heating, Wi-Fi, a surplus of USB ports and a standing capacity for 24.

Mr. Hearn also highlighted how the bus, which he described as “a driver's delight” is “completely silent” save for a cautionary beeping sound when moving off. It is also “completely gearless.”

The event was organised by the team at Fleet Publications, which publishes Fleet Bus & Coach magazine, as part of their involvement in the International Bus of the Year Award later this year.

Preparations are being put in place for the four-day event which will be held in Limerick from May 9 to 12, at the Castletroy Park Hotel.

Shortlisted vehicles will be fully scrutinized from a number of factors such as economy, range distance, safety, comfort and ease of driving.

A 22 strong pan-European jury, consisting of an expert panel will arrive in Limerick for the event.

Fleet Bus & Coach magazine Editor Sean Murtagh, a proud Limerick man, is looking forward to welcoming his fellow jury colleagues to his ‘Treaty City’, next May.

"We hope to see electric buses in Limerick very soon. Bus Éireann have planned to make one of the cities in Ireland their pilot scheme for electric buses. Limerick people remain hopeful,” he added.

Mayor Butler, who launched the event, said: “A move in this direction would highly benefit Limerick in becoming a sustainable city, backed up by the fact that emission-free electricity is generated at the nearby hydro-station at Ardnacrusha,” he added.