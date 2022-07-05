Search

05 Jul 2022

WATCH: Large crowd gathers for a good laugh as ball is lost in the rough

Reporter:

Nick Rabbits and Cian Ó Broin

05 Jul 2022 5:59 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A MISPLACED ball on the first day of the Pro-Am may have passed up the fairway but it caught a crowd of hundreds as one unlucky golfer looked to make amends to cheers and laughter.

Greg McLaughlin, an amateur from North America, may have been green as grass when it comes to the fantastic 18-hole course at the Adare Manor, but he was nonetheless delighted to be teeing up beside some of the pros.

He had the pleasure of playing alongside 2010 US Open winner Graeme McDowell.

WATCH: Former Finance Minister - Pro-Am 'the most unbelievable experience'

Following his recovery from a first wayward shot, he told Limerick Live:

"What JP does here, his money going to charity, it's amazing. We are honoured to be here today."

He described the crowd as both "wonderful" and "supportive."

Conceding that it wasn't the best shot, he said he felt like "Tiger Woods outside the ropes" as he returned his ball back onto the fairway.

"It's a lot of fun, Irish people are amazing," he concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media