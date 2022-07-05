WATCH: It's hard not to enjoy being in Limerick' - Olympic golf champion

AMERICAN golfer Xander Schauffele says he's having an "awesome" time at the JP McManus Pro-Am after taking a commanding lead on day one.
The former Olympic golf gold medallist set a new course record at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort firing eight birdies.
As he walked out for day two of the event this morning, the 28-year old said: "It's awesome. it's my first time being here on the property, and it's obviously been amazing."
Yesterday was American Independence Day, and Xander said he had enjoyed "a really good day".
"We had a really good amateur group including Rory's Dad and the entire team. We've had a very relaxing day," he said.
And the golfer compared Adare Manor to a "palace".
"It's incredible. It's basically a palace - it's hard not to enjoy it," he added.
