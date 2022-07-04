Search

04 Jul 2022

WATCH: 'These are special days for Limerick'

Reporter:

Nick Rabbits

04 Jul 2022 8:12 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

"THESE are special days for Limerick."


The words of Paul Foley, who  is Limerick GAA's national executive representative, in the wake of the hurler's win over Galway and the first day of the JP McManus Pro-Am.


"What a fantastic opportunity this is to showcase Limerick. The Pro-Am is going extremely well, the work being put in is fantastic and the support from the wider community has been phenomenal," said Mr Foley of Martinstown Stud.


With Limerick's hurlers facing a third straight All-Ireland final, he urged the public not to get too carried away just yet.
County board secretary Mike O'Riordan concurred.


"We have a huge game going forward against Kilkenny who performed really well against Clare at the weekend. A massive challenge from that, but one we will relish and look forward to. It's a big challenge for the players. But it's back to the training ground tomorrow night, and they'll put in everything," he said.

WATCH: Three golfing-mad Limerick boys overjoyed with celebrity autographs


"They're a great bunch of players and they work really hard. There is a massive work ethic with them. They train really hard, they are diligent in their performance. They analyse their performance and they'll go back over these couple of days, review the performance and hopefully come up a couple of notches," Mr O'Riordan added.


Earlier today, Mayor Daniel Butler praised the 1,000-plus volunteers who have provided a vital service to ensure the smooth-running of the Pro-Am.


It's something Mr Foley agreed with, saying: "We've seen this in other initiatives like the Team Limerick Clean Up where Limerick people pull together and it's a very powerful energy. We are seeing piles of that in the Pro-Am," he concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media