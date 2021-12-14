Search

14 Dec 2021

WATCH: Is this Limerick's best Christmas window display?

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK Christmas window display is being touted as a major attraction and a credit to its local community.

The attraction, which has been set up to support a local cancer support group, is located at a private residence in Heatherdale, Old Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen.

"If this was in the city centre, it would be one of the city's major city attractions," said local resident Tony Egan-Gavin, upon bringing the window to the attention of the Limerick Leader.

The window display was put together by Tony Bradley, who goes to great lengths every Christmas to put on an amazing display in aid of the voluntary Monaleen Cancer Support Group.

Dean of Limerick switches up Christmas tradition for a good cause

Visits to the Bradley's address is free and any donations are welcome to the group, "who provide amazing voluntary assistance to families and individuals undergoing Cancer treatments" in the local community.

Tony explained that the display is on view all day and the lights and animations operate from 4:45pm to 9:25pm each day or by request outside these hours.

The Bradley's reiterated that the display is generated for all families in the Monaleen, Castletroy and wider Limerick areas. 

What are your thoughts on this Christmas display?

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media