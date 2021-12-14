WATCH: Is this Limerick's best Christmas window display?

A LIMERICK Christmas window display is being touted as a major attraction and a credit to its local community.

The attraction, which has been set up to support a local cancer support group, is located at a private residence in Heatherdale, Old Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen.

"If this was in the city centre, it would be one of the city's major city attractions," said local resident Tony Egan-Gavin, upon bringing the window to the attention of the Limerick Leader.

The window display was put together by Tony Bradley, who goes to great lengths every Christmas to put on an amazing display in aid of the voluntary Monaleen Cancer Support Group.

Visits to the Bradley's address is free and any donations are welcome to the group, "who provide amazing voluntary assistance to families and individuals undergoing Cancer treatments" in the local community.

Tony explained that the display is on view all day and the lights and animations operate from 4:45pm to 9:25pm each day or by request outside these hours.

The Bradley's reiterated that the display is generated for all families in the Monaleen, Castletroy and wider Limerick areas.

