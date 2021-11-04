WATCH: New lifesaving equipment launched to save lives in Limerick rivers

‘IT’S SECONDS that save lives’ was the message delivered by emergency services in Limerick at the launch of new innovative water lifesaving equipment.

An Garda Síochána today officially unveiled its new Dan Buoy and Tetra Pilot Project at Estuary House - next to Henry Street garda station.

The aim of the project is to “improve the chances of a successful outcome of river-based incidents through enhanced communications, training and new equipment.”

“Tremendous work is being done here in the city. We know all the issues in relation to the amount of people entering the water. It’s quite frightening. There is a stretch of water here, where over a six-year period 30 people lost their lives. In that same period, we have saved over 270,"Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche told the Limerick Leader.

“It’s significant. Every week An Garda Siochana and emergency services respond to calls here. The vast majority of time we are successful but every second counts,” he added.

The Dan Buoy and Tetra Pilot Project is the culmination of two years’ work by An Garda Siochana, Limerick River Rescue, Limerick City and County Council, Limerick Civil Defence, Limerick Fire and Rescue, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, Water Safety Ireland and Shannon Foynes Port Company.

Its key focus is on the communication between services, training and the use of novel equipment that “hasn’t been used in the jurisdiction before.”

To date, 40 local Gardaí have been trained in the equipment which, once deployed, will be able to assist the casualty if they hold on to it and will mimic their direction in the water if they are not.

It is currently deployed in six garda cars in Limerick, four from Henry Street and two from Mayorstone, with all nearby members of the force briefed on its presence and function.

Mayor Daniel Butler described the launch as historic, commending the standards set in Limerick by local emergency services.

“It’s with mixed emotions that I am here as unfortunately we are talking about people’s lives, loss of life and the pain and suffering associated with it. At the same time, another part of me is quite proud to see the level of cooperation and coordination that is ultimately going to save lives.”