WATCH: Former Limerick TD Michael Noonan receives honorary doctorate from UL

FORMER Limerick TD Michael Noonan was one of four distinguished honorees who received honorary doctorates today from the University of Limerick for their professional achievements.

Award-winning musician Paul Brady, career diplomat Anne Anderson and aviation giant John Slattery were also conferred with honorary doctorates at a ceremony in the University Concert Hall.

Mr Noonan - a former Minister and leader of Fine Gael - was honoured in recognition of his many achievements over the course of his political career, at local, national and International level.

Speaking at UL, he said he was delighted to be recognised by the university.

"It is something I appreciate very much and am very grateful for. My fellow conferees today are all important people who are all very distinguished in their own right. I am glad to be in such good company.

“It is a terrific honour – I have been in politics a long time and to be recognised by one’s own city and such an august University is an especially great honour,” former Minister Noonan said.

When asked if he missed working in politics, Mr Noonan said "no" and that he picked the right time to leave.

"I was glad I didn't stand again, Enda Kenny rang me today to congratulate me and he is coming down for lunch next week.

"We will talk about old times, criticise those who need to be criticised and celebrate those who should be celebrated".

Anne Anderson was another honoree at the event and she was recognised for her extraordinary 45 year career as Ireland's most decorated foreign servant.

Anne was the first first female Irish ambassador to the European Union, the United Nations and the United States of America, and led the way for women in foreign service – not only in Ireland, but around the world.

Anderson's mother is from Kildimo and the diplomat dedicated the honorary doctorate to her mother.

The third person to be given an honorary doctorate today was Internationally renowned singer-songwriter Paul Brady.

The Strabane native has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in the world including Eric Clapton, Ronan Keating and Mark Knopfler.

During his 57 year career, Paul has played many gigs in Limerick and is also a patron of the university’s Blas Summer School.

UL MBA graduate John Slattery is the first non American to hold the position of President and CEO of GE Aviation.

Mr Slattery was awarded an honorary doctorate today to recognise his prestigious career as the head of the world's largest provider of jet engines.

He is a former President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation who grew up in Ennis, County Clare.

Commenting at the conferring ceremony, UL President Professor Kerstin Mey said: “Like UL, our newest graduates are leaders and visionaries in their professional fields as well as engaged citizens. They have a proven track record in the ability to drive forward their vision and projects and make tangible impacts on society."

She added: “Making an impact, in any way, takes insight and drive, leadership and risk talking. These are overarching qualities of our recipients of Honorary Doctorates, no matter of their chosen and specific fields of engagement. Our newest graduates are exemplars of shaping society,” added Professor Mey.

