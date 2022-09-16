WATCH: Historic Enda Curran hat-trick sends Treaty Utd into the FAI Cup semi finals

ENDA CURRAN provided a masterclass to send Treaty United past UCD and into the final four of the FAI Cup, notching a hat-trick in front of a packed house at the Markets Field on Friday evening.

Going in at half-time with two goals under his belt, the 30-year-old wasn’t done there, firing in his third goal just ten minutes into the second period.

Harry O’Connor and Willie Armshaw exchange goals late on, but it made little difference.

Tommy Barrett spoke before this game about the different type of challenge they would face against UCD – how they’re typically a side who keep it down and play through the phases, but this squad can mix it up far more than your traditional UCD outfit. In truth, they managed neither.

With Treaty needing just four points from their final run of league games to confirm a playoff spot, their focus was fully on this competition.

After their debut campaign resulted in a proud showing against Dundalk, bringing them to extra time before bowing out to the odd goal, no Premier Division side were going to take them lightly.

If the opening exchanges were uninspiring, the size of the crowd was certainly encouraging, with what looked comfortably the biggest attendance of the season.

They’d find their voices too on the half-hour mark when Willie Armshaw did Willie Armshaw things, winning a penalty after a few Cruyff turns and a pull back.

UCD defender Evan Osam was the guilty party on this occasion – his challenge being exceptionally late, allowing Derek Tomney to award the penalty.

Enda Curran stepped up and rifled the spot kick home.

And he wouldn’t have to wait long for his second, either. Despite what seemed like a routine clearance for Sam Todd, the centre half scooped the ball behind him and his backline, leaving goalscorer Curran one-on-one with Kian Moore.

He took a touch and fired to the ‘keeper’s left.

The ball struck the inside of the post, rolled along the goal line and settled in the back of the net, prompting the loudest noise heard in Garryowen in a few years.

And that decibel reading would only stand up for the opening ten minutes of the second half, as Curran rattled home from the edge of the box, to send Treaty supporters into raptures.

Willie Armshaw and Harry O’Conor exchanged goals late on to give punters even more value for their money, but the home support couldn’t have cared less.

Treaty United: Conor Winn; Ben O’Riordan, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Marc Ludden; Lee Devitt, Mark Walsh (Matt Keane, 89); Willie Armshaw (Conor Melody, 79), Stephen Christopher (Joel Coustrain, 89), Dean George (Joe Collins, 79); Enda Curran (Succeed Edogun, 60).

UCD: Kian Moore; Evan Osam, Sam Todd, Jack Keaney; Alex Dunne (Donal Higgins, 54), Evan Caffrey, Dara Keane, Mark Dignam (Alex Nolan, 54), Dylan Duffy; Sean Brennan (Harry O’Connor, 75), Thomas Lonergan.

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).