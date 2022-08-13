WATCH: Lorcan Lyons content Monaleen hurlers back on the right track after 2021 relegation

MONALEEN hurling captain Lorcan Lyons is content that his side are back to winning ways and in the promotion hunt already in the Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.

The Castletroy based side lost their senior status last season but after this victory over Newcastle West, they now have two wins out of three in the PIHC.

Defender Lyons has praised the impact of some young guns into their panel

"A lot of young lads just out of U18 and their first year on the panel - delighted they are performing well and hopefully we can keep building on it. There is a lot of learning for those lads and with seven games you need more depth," outlined Lyons.

Monaleen have table-toppers Bruff up next after a break of two weekends.

"It's a different battle every day," he said.

"Still a lot to work on and we know that there is still four games left - there is a long season ahead of us."

Lyons was speaking with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader in Mick Neville Park after the Monaleen win over Newcastle West.