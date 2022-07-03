Search

03 Jul 2022

WATCH: John Kiely lauds final quarter surge as Limerick edge past Galway into hurling final

Jerome O'Connell in Croke Park

03 Jul 2022 7:13 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

JOHN Kiely has lauded Limerick's final quarter energy for returning his side into another All-Ireland senior hurling final.

Limerick and Galway were level for the 10th time on the 65th minute, but the men in green scored the final three points to book a July 17 final with Kilkenny.

"We won the final quarter," gasped John Kiely when speaking with media after the game in Croke Park.

But room for improvement he stressed.

"I don't think we worked quiet hard enough today," commented the Limerick manager, who added "turned over too many balls in the tackle".

