WATCH: Jimmy Quilty keen for more Limerick silverware in All-Ireland U20 hurling final

CAPTAIN Jimmy Quilty is hoping to reward the work of all in the Limerick Underage Hurling Academy with an All-Ireland U20 Championship title on Sunday.

Limerick and Kilkenny meet in the final in Thurles this May 22 at 1.30 - the curtain-raiser to the Munster SHC clash of Tipperary and Cork at 4pm. Tickets on sale here

Blackrock's Quilty entered the Limerick Academy at U14 level and looks to repay the varying people involved with ultimate success on Sunday.

"A lot of us have been together since we were U14 and it's great to be still here at U20. We competed well at minor and won the Munster title and hoping to go one step further now," said Quilty.

"There are a lot of fellas who have developed hugely through the academy. The senior team are backboned by a lot of the players that won minor in 2013/14 and U21s in 2015 and 2017 and it's great to look up to them," he said.

Sunday is a repeat of the 2019 All-Ireland minor semi final, which the Leinster side won.

"Kilkenny will have a ferocious work-rate and intensity - they beat us in the All-Ireland semi final but I don't think we turned up fully so I think this is going to be a great battle. We are expecting a huge challenge and it should be a great game on Sunday," said the Limerick midfielder.

On Sunday, the captain hopes to bring more All-Ireland honours to the Quilty household - back in 2015 his father, also Jimmy Quilty, was a coach-selector when Limerick won the All-Ireland U21 title and he filled the same role when Limerick ended the 45-year wait for Liam MacCarthy Cup honours in 2018.