Search

18 May 2022

WATCH: Jimmy Quilty keen for more Limerick silverware in All-Ireland U20 hurling final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

17 May 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

CAPTAIN Jimmy Quilty is hoping to reward the work of all in the Limerick Underage Hurling Academy with an All-Ireland U20 Championship title on Sunday.

Limerick and Kilkenny meet in the final in Thurles this May 22 at 1.30 - the curtain-raiser to the Munster SHC clash of Tipperary and Cork at 4pm. Tickets on sale here

Blackrock's Quilty entered the Limerick Academy at U14 level and looks to repay the varying people involved with ultimate success on Sunday.

"A lot of us have been together since we were U14 and it's great to be still here at U20. We competed well at minor and won the Munster title and hoping to go one step further now," said Quilty.

"There are a lot of fellas who have developed hugely through the academy. The senior team are backboned by a lot of the players that won minor in 2013/14 and U21s in 2015 and 2017 and it's great to look up to them," he said.

Sunday is a repeat of the 2019 All-Ireland minor semi final, which the Leinster side won. 

"Kilkenny will have a ferocious work-rate and intensity - they beat us in the All-Ireland semi final but I don't think we turned up fully so I think this is going to be a great battle. We are expecting a huge challenge and it should be a great game on Sunday," said the Limerick midfielder.

On Sunday, the captain hopes to bring more All-Ireland honours to the Quilty household - back in 2015 his father, also Jimmy Quilty, was a coach-selector when Limerick won the All-Ireland U21 title and he filled the same role when Limerick ended the 45-year wait for Liam MacCarthy Cup honours in 2018.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media