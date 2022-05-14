Search

15 May 2022

WATCH: Billy Lee heralds 'another important step' as Limerick reach Munster football final

Jerome O'Connell

14 May 2022 10:36 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK football manager Billy Lee heralded "another important step" in the journey of his side.

Lee had just watched his Limerick side end a 12 year wait for a Munster Senior Football Championship final spot with victory over Tipperary.

Disappointed with some aspects of the 2-10 to 0-10 semi final win in Thurles, Lee hopes lessons can be learned for the May 28 final and beyond.

"One big occasion won't sustain Limerick football at the level we want to be," he warned, 

"I don't see getting to a Munster final as a reward - more important is us winning games," he said referencing the wins over Clare and Tipperary as Limerick's first back-to-back Munster SFC wins since 2009.

Limerick play in just a 14th ever Munster SFC final when they meet Kerry in Killarney at the end of the month.

"We have a serious challenge ahead of ourselves. It's not about Kerry for me - it's about us winning two championship matches. We got to be clear on our expectations because they are a level above where we are - last year they came here to Thurles and won by 13-points, they beat Clare 17-points and Cork 22. I need to say no more," said Lee.

After the semi final win, Lee spoke with the assembled media.

