WATCH: John Keane says Limerick minor football loss is 'a stepping stone more than a falter'

LIMERICK minor football manager John Keane insists there is a bright future for his crop of 2022 U17 players.

Limerick lost to Tipperary in Thursday evening's Munster Minor Football Championship Phase One final in Mallow.

Limerick had beaten Clare and Waterford earlier in the championship but it's Tipperary that advance to a semi final with Cork or Kerry.

"Obviously a disappointing result tonight for ourselves - we didn't take the opportunities that presented themselves tonight," said John Keane.

"The lads have played exceptionally well and not just throughout the round robin but in all warm-up games. It's terrific getting the games and I think it brought all sides up in standard and I think ourselves or Tipperary would be really competitive in a Munster semi final as a result," he said.

Keane predicts a bright future for this minor side.

"The guys that put in three great years with us and when you look at the academy structures, the majority of these guys have some through that structure."

The Ahane man expects them to be "a force to be reckoned with in a couple of years" and wants this Tipperary final loss to be "a stepping stone more than a falter".

After the 10-point defeat John Keane spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.