WATCH: Aidan O’Connor urges Limerick to quickly focus on the All-Ireland U20 hurling final

LIMERICK'S Aidan O'Connor has urged his team-mates to refocus for the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship final.

The Diarmuid Mullins managed side were crowned Munster U20 championship on Wednesday night - adding to the minor crown won three years previous.

Limerick beat Clare, Cork, Waterford and Tipperary to win the Munster title and the new format now progresses Limerick directly into a May 21/22 All-Ireland final against the Leinster champions Kilkenny or Wexford.

"We have to go on and win the All-Ireland now," stressed O'Connor, who is the team's vice-captain.

The Ballybrown man, his club-mate Colin Coughlan and U20 captain Jimmy Quilty have all played three seasons at U20 level with Limerick.

"One game left and it's all to play for," said O'Connor, who was TG4 Man of the Match after his return of 0-9 in the four point win.

O'Connor has amassed 30-points across the four games to date - including 0-19 from frees.

"We will get back to training in the next couple of days and focus on the All-Ireland final. We know we have the talent and when we won at minor level we knew we were able to pull out these wins."

After the 1-25 to 2-18 final win, O'Connor spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.