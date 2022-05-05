WATCH: Captain Jimmy Quilty happy Limerick atoned for last year's U20 hurling final loss

MUNSTER U20 hurling winning captain Jimmy Quilty said that Limerick were delighted to atone for last year's final loss when lifting the JJ Kenneally Cup on Wednesday evening.
Limerick lost to Cork in the 2021 final by two points and Quilty was one of nine players that saw action in that final who lined out in this week's four point final win over Tipperary.
"We lost the Munster title last year so we knew at the back of our minds that we wanted to get one over on whoever we met in the final - delighted to get the win," said Jimmy Quilty.
An "unbelievable feeling" to captain Limerick to title success in the TUS Gaelic Grounds said the Blackrock man, who lauded the "team effort" in securing victory.
After the 1-25 to 2-18 victory, the Limerick captain spoke with media after the celebrations continued in front of the Mackey Stand.
Mohamed Kamar, Liane Acasio and James McCarthy enjoyed the summer weather while taking part in the hackathon | Picture: Brian Arthur
Staff Midwife Abby Dempsey spoke about what her profession means to her to mark the day of celebration
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.