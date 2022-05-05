Search

05 May 2022

WATCH: Captain Jimmy Quilty happy Limerick atoned for last year's U20 hurling final loss

Jerome O'Connell

05 May 2022 11:00 AM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER U20 hurling winning captain Jimmy Quilty said that Limerick were delighted to atone for last year's final loss when lifting the JJ Kenneally Cup on Wednesday evening.

Limerick lost to Cork in the 2021 final by two points and Quilty was one of nine players that saw action in that final who lined out in this week's four point final win over Tipperary.

"We lost the Munster title last year so we knew at the back of our minds that we wanted to get one over on whoever we met in the final  - delighted to get the win," said Jimmy Quilty.

WATCH: Diarmuid Mullins says 'huge satisfaction' in Limerick's Munster U20 hurling title

An "unbelievable feeling" to captain Limerick to title success in the TUS Gaelic Grounds said the Blackrock man, who lauded the "team effort" in securing victory.

After the 1-25 to 2-18 victory, the Limerick captain spoke with media after the celebrations continued in front of the Mackey Stand.

