WATCH: John Keane happy Limerick minor footballers achieved their first goal with final spot

LIMERICK have accomplished their first goal in the Munster Minor Football Championship according to manager John Keane.

The county U17 side booked their place in the Phase One final of the Munster MFC with a 1-16 to 0-9 win over Waterford on Thursday evening in Lemybrien.

Limerick now play Tipperary in that Phase One final for the Daryl Darcy Cup next Thursday in Mallow at 7pm. The winner of that final then progresses to play the losing side from a Cork-Kerry encounter in the championship semi final on May 19.

"The goal was to get to the round robin final and we have achieved that," said a content John Keane after the Waterford win.

"There is a lot more in our side," he stressed.

Limerick lost 1-15 to 1-8 to Tipperary in round one.

"We were disappointed in that first game against Tipp - we were in that game for long stages and we are aiming to be in it for much longer the next day. We are going to be up against a very talented Tipp side but we will go into that game and bring everything we can to it," said Keane.

