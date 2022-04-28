Search

28 Apr 2022

WATCH: Diarmuid Mullins content 'casual' Limerick found form to reach Munster U20 hurling final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

28 Apr 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK U20 hurling manager Diarmuid Mullins was content that his side were able to shake-off a casual opening half to reach the Munster final.

Limerick and Waterford were tied at 0-11 each at half time in Wednesday evening's semi final.

The side in green eventually prevailed 0-27 to 3-15 to reach next Wednesday's Munster final against Tipperary.

"Semi finals are about winning and there are loads of things we need to improve on but there are lots of positives as well," said Diarmuid Mullins after leading Limerick back into the final, which they lost last year to Cork.

"At half time the reality was that I thought we were a little casual in the first half - Waterford had got a few scores where we should have minded the ball a little bit better and were weren't as efficient as we wanted to be. There was no panic," he said.

Limerick then surged 0-19 to 0-11 clear before Waterford found three goals in the final 20-minutes.

"At top level sport, which this is, the other team is always going to enjoy a certain amount of superiority at times as well," he said.

After the three point semi final win, Mullins spoke with the media in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media