WATCH: Diarmuid Mullins content 'casual' Limerick found form to reach Munster U20 hurling final

LIMERICK U20 hurling manager Diarmuid Mullins was content that his side were able to shake-off a casual opening half to reach the Munster final.

Limerick and Waterford were tied at 0-11 each at half time in Wednesday evening's semi final.

The side in green eventually prevailed 0-27 to 3-15 to reach next Wednesday's Munster final against Tipperary.

"Semi finals are about winning and there are loads of things we need to improve on but there are lots of positives as well," said Diarmuid Mullins after leading Limerick back into the final, which they lost last year to Cork.

"At half time the reality was that I thought we were a little casual in the first half - Waterford had got a few scores where we should have minded the ball a little bit better and were weren't as efficient as we wanted to be. There was no panic," he said.

Limerick then surged 0-19 to 0-11 clear before Waterford found three goals in the final 20-minutes.

"At top level sport, which this is, the other team is always going to enjoy a certain amount of superiority at times as well," he said.

After the three point semi final win, Mullins spoke with the media in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.