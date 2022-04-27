WATCH: Kevin O'Hagan stresses 'one bad day' doesn't break Limerick Underage Hurling Academy

LIMERICK minor hurling manager Kevin O'Hagan insists that all is positive in the Underage Academy despite his side's early Munster Championship exit.

Limerick lost by eight points to Waterford in the Munster MHC quarter final on Tuesday night. The U17 side also lost to Cork and beat Kerry earlier in the competition.

"One bad day doesn't break the thing," said Kevin O'Hagan.

"The Academy is about development and not just for players because it's also about developing coaches. I've been fortunate to be with them for seven years now and I feel and hope I've developed. I see coaches coming in and they are really adding stuff."

He added: "The Academy is about development and we are going to have bad days when the performance isn't exactly what you would have hoped but the academy system is working really well."

After the 2-12 to 0-10 loss in Kilmallock, O'Hagan spoke with the media.