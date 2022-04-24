WATCH: John Lillis insists Limerick can regroup for All-Ireland Camogie Championships

LIMERICK senior camogie manager John Lillis insists that his side will learn from mistakes ahead of the All-Ireland Camogie.

Limerick exited the Munster Championship in the opening round on Saturday when beaten 12-points by Tipperary in a game that was the curtain-raiser in the TUS Gaelic Grounds to the Limerick-Waterford hurling tie.

Limerick senior camogie side are now five games without success this season ahead of the All-Ireland Championship, where they play Galway, Kilkenny, Offaly, Down and Antrim.

"We ae hoping that we are learning. The girls understand what we need to do and what they have to to. We will regroup and we have until May 21 when we play Galway and then we play Kilkenny so it doesn't get any easier!" said Lillis after the Munster Championship quarter final defeat.

"There is stuff that we can work on - it's not as if we are being out-played by teams, it's just that we are offering them a lot more opportunities than they are offering us."

The Limerick manager spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader after the Tipperary tie.