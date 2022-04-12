WATCH: Seamus O'Donnell heralds players as Limerick reach Munster U20 football semi final

LIMERICK U20 football manager Seamus O'Donnell heaped praise on his players as they reached the Munster Championship semi final.
The side in green and white had six points to spare over Waterford on Monday evening to secure an Easter Monday semi final against Cork.
"Delighted with the work and attitude of the boys - they were really good. We had a game plan, stuck to the game plan, and got the result," said O'Donnell after the victory in Dungarvan.
"We have pace in every line of the field - there is good go-forward ball there and when you have that you will create chances every day of the week. To come down to Waterford and score 2-9 and win the game, you are happy because you never get an easy game here," said O'Donnell.
Next up is a home tie with Cork on April 18.
"They are a good side - big, strong, physical team. Cork are always good underage. We have nothing to lose, the pressure is on Cork. We will go and give it a crack."
After the 2-9 to 1-6 win over The Decies, O'Donnell spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
