WATCH: John Lillis insists Limerick camogie relegation is 'not the end of the world'

LIMERICK camogie manager John Lillis insists relegation out of Division One of the Littlewoods Ireland League is "not the end of the world".

Limerick lost to Offaly yesterday by three points and it's a defeat that signaled the end of a nine year stay in Division One of the league.

Former Tipperary manager Lillis is in his first year at the helm in Limerick and while he accepted it was "bitterly disappointing", he believes "it's not the end of the world in my opinion that we got relegated to Division Two".

Lillis pointed to how Wexford suffered a similar fate and bounced back.

"We are rebuilding with a lot of younger players," stressed the Limerick senior manager.

"If we look at the league as a whole I still think it's a massive positive - we have 33 players used and 20 girls made their debut for Limerick senior camogie. A lot of positives and a lot of good things but unfortunately it comes down to results at the end of it and we were on the wrong side of the result today."

After the loss to Offaly, Lillis spoke to Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.