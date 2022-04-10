Search

10 Apr 2022

WATCH: John Lillis insists Limerick camogie relegation is 'not the end of the world'

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

10 Apr 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK camogie manager John Lillis insists relegation out of Division One of the Littlewoods Ireland League is "not the end of the world".

Limerick lost to Offaly yesterday by three points and it's a defeat that signaled the end of a nine year stay in Division One of the league.

Former Tipperary manager Lillis is in his first year at the helm in Limerick and while he accepted it was "bitterly disappointing", he believes "it's not the end of the world in my opinion that we got relegated to Division Two".

Lillis pointed to how Wexford suffered a similar fate and bounced back. 

"We are rebuilding with a lot of younger players," stressed the Limerick senior manager.

"If we look at the league as a whole I still think it's a massive positive - we have 33 players used and 20 girls made their debut for Limerick senior camogie. A lot of positives and a lot of good things but unfortunately it comes down to results at the end of it and we were on the wrong side of the result today."

After the loss to Offaly, Lillis spoke to Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media