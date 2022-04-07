Search

07 Apr 2022

WATCH: Diarmuid Mullins accepts Limerick 'huffed and puffed' to U20 hurling win over Clare

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

07 Apr 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK U20 hurling manager Diarmuid Mullins accepted that his side got out of jail in their dramatic Munster Championship win over over Clare.

"We huffed and puffed and didn't get any real flow into our game and that is something we are going to have to improve on," said Mullins after an injury time return of 1-1 from Cathal O'Neill snatched a one point Limerick win.

"In fairness to our guys they kept going and going," said the Limerick manager.

"On a night like tonight, it's about showing character and our lads showed great spirit and character. In the round robin it's all about getting a win and we have a win on the board.

But it was far from a vintage display from Limerick who were out-scored 0-12 to 0-1 across 32-minutes in the opening half, albeit against a strong breeze.

"Some lads will realise that they under performed from what they can produce so that's a challenge for them," said Mullins, who guided this group to a minor title three years ago.

"We had played really well up until this - we played 10 challenge games and won the last seven games and have been averaging 1-20 or 1-22. We didn't perform and didn't execute but we have to give credit to Clare as well."

After the 3-7 to 0-15 win, Mullins spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.

