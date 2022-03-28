WATCH: Sean O'Dea lauds Limerick football revival and praises group for never 'giving up'

"A lot of hard work went into this," smiled defender Sean O'Dea as Limerick secured a second promotion in three years in the Allianz Football League.

Kilteely-Dromkeen clubman O'Dea is nine seasons playing with the Limerick senior footballers and is now set to grace Croke Park for next Saturday's Division Three league final.

O'Dea points to the importance of "learning the lessons" as Limerick climbed from a low of Division Four in 2018 and 2019 to Division Two football in 2023. Back in '18 and '19 Limerick got positive results with just London and Waterford and finished ranked 31st in the country.

"The key is that we didn't give up and neither did Billy - he stayed with us. We had some hard days but we didn't give up and it's a case of regrouping and coming again. There is a lot of long tough years and sessions that went into this," said O'Dea.

The long serving defender spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader after the promotion securing win over Fermanagh.