WATCH: Billy Lee heralds 'hard work' as Limerick footballers promoted in allianz league

LIMERICK manager Billy Lee has heralded hard work as a key ingredient as his side earned a second promotion in three years in the Allianz Football League.
Limerick are also Croke Park bound for a Division Three league final with Louth next Saturday at 4.45.
“They are a tremendous bunch and this is further progress. Hopefully we can keep this going as a group in Limerick with the academies, minor and U20 and just be competitive and work as hard as we can,” stressed Bill Lee after the promotion securing win over Fermanagh.
What of a potential Croke Park league final?
“It’s a great occasion for the lads to play on the hallowed turf of Croke Park and we will enjoy it and it’s another game for us and we will look forward to it when we take on Louth.”
Lee spoke with media after the TUS Gaelic Grounds victory and started by paying tribute to the late Limerick GAA official Denis Holmes.
