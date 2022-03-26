WATCH: Tim McGrath predicts 'positive progressive steps' in Limerick camogie panel rebuild

LIMERICK junior camogie manager Tim McGrath is confident that his side are making progress despite two defeats in their Littlewoods Ireland League.

The Limerick juniors lost to Wexford and Clare in their Division Three campaign but McGrath believes their future will be an upward curve.

Due to a late change in management, the panel of players had just one training session ahead of their first match and with the league now complete it is hoped to add further players ahead of the Munster Championship against Waterford on April 24.

Limerick had a panel of just 16 players for the Wexford loss and just 18 players today against Clare. Remarkably, not one of the players were involved last season.

McGrath served a joint-manager of the Clare juniors for the last two years and speaking after this afternoon's league tie in Ennis, the new Limerick manager told Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick of his hopes for the future for his girls in green.