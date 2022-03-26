Search

27 Mar 2022

WATCH: Tim McGrath predicts 'positive progressive steps' in Limerick camogie panel rebuild

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

26 Mar 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK junior camogie manager Tim McGrath is confident that his side are making progress despite two defeats in their Littlewoods Ireland League.

The Limerick juniors lost to Wexford and Clare in their Division Three campaign but McGrath believes their future will be an upward curve.

Due to a late change in management, the panel of players had just one training session ahead of their first match and with the league now complete it is hoped to add further players ahead of the Munster Championship against Waterford on April 24.

Defeat for Limerick juniors as late scores edge Clare clear in Littlewoods Camogie League

Limerick had a panel of just 16 players for the Wexford loss and just 18 players today against Clare. Remarkably, not one of the players were involved last season. 

McGrath served a joint-manager of the Clare juniors for the last two years and speaking after this afternoon's league tie in Ennis, the new Limerick manager told Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick of his hopes for the future for his girls in green.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media