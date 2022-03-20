Search

20 Mar 2022

WATCH: Billy Lee heralds Limerick footballers for taking 'huge step' in victory over Laois

Jerome O'Connell

20 Mar 2022

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

BILLY LEE has described Limerick's last gasp victory over Laois on Saturday evening as a "huge step".

Many will see a fourth win in six outings in the Allianz Football League as positioning Limerick for a shot at promotion in next Sundays' final round games in Division Three.

However, Lee is more concerned with the performance levels of his players and confirmation that the win over Laois finally moves Limerick clear of relegation issues in what is a most congested division.

"I can't put into words how big that is for Limerick football. It's testament to them guys in there for the work they are doing. That's a huge step for them," said Lee of ensuring at least Division Three football again in 2023.

He was full of praise for his players - pinpointing "composure".

"We learned from the Westmeath game the last weekend and I think we showed that tonight. They are learning the characteristics of what is required. It's our job to support the team on the field with decisions we make but ultimately players win games for you - the players won that game tonight," said Lee in Portlaoise.

After the 0-15 to 0-14 win, Lee spoke with media.

