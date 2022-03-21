Search

21 Mar 2022

WATCH: Vince Harrington heralds unbelievable feeling as Ardscoil Ris hurlers reach pinnacle

Jerome O'Connell

21 Mar 2022 10:53 AM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ARDSCOIL RIS joint-captain Vince Harrington has spoke of the "unbelievable" feeling of lifting championship silverware in Croke Park.

The Na Piarsaigh man and Shane O'Brien of Kilmallock jointly raised the Croke Cup high the Hogan Stand on St Patricks Day as Ardscoil Ris won their first All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship title.

Although defeated in the Harty Cup final, the Limerick city side bounced back to defeat the Connacht and Leinster champions to reach the All-Ireland final where they overcame 23-time winners St Kierans of Kilkenny.

After celebrating in the winners dressing room, Harrington spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader under the Hogan Stand.

